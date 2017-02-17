UPDATE:

Blane will soon receive the help he needs from a rescue group.

You responded to Blane's story on our Facebook page, which led to the happy ending headed his way as he was placed with an Animal Rescue Group.

If you're looking to adopt, Bibb County's animal shelter reports they've still got plenty of furry candidates.

If you can't adopt but you're looking to help out your local animal shelter this weekend, head down to Georgia Bob's Barbecue on Howland Avenue in Warner Robins for their Animal Benefit Concert.

From noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, they will have food and drinks as well as live music.

The event helps five local animal shelters, and directors will be there looking for potential volunteers.

-------------------

Here's a twist on a childhood favorite: "Knick-knack, paddy-wack, give a dog a home." That's always the goal for the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter, but with the shelter full for adoptions, they're seeking 'urgent help' for a special dog named Blane.

At first glance, Blane the bulldog seems like your average pup. “He's got a calm temperament,” said Assistant Director Cson Johnson. “He doesn't get anxious or very reactive to loud noises.”

But it doesn't take long to notice he's one-of-a-kind. “We really had no idea that he was blind,” said Johnson. “You know, he knew he was moving around and he was quite comfortable and confident.”

Cson Johnson says Blane's owner surrendered him and two other dogs last Friday because the owner was losing his home. “He explained to me that he had found Blane wandering the streets of Macon, already blind about a year ago,” said Johnson.





Johnson say the owner did all he could to take care of him, but now Blane needs urgent help. “It's urgent because for one he needs to be in a different environment,” said Johnson.

But Blane can't be adopted until he gets medical care from a rescue group. “It doesn't mean that a special needs dog isn't adoptable,” said Johnson. “There are just many things that can cause blindness in dogs -- cataracts, glaucoma, some of which can be progressive or painful if not treated properly.”

And with the shelter filling up daily, getting Blane the help he needs is becoming more and more important. “Space is always an issue, and sometimes we do have to make difficult decisions,” said Johnson. “With that being said, we are committed to holding him as long as he can.”

Johnson says she's hoping that sharing Blane's story will get him the help that he deserves from a rescue group.

