Blondes vs. Brunnettes game set for Saturday

Alzheimer's effects more than 5 million people in the United States, according to the Alzheimer's Association. The rivalry game between the Blondes and Brunettes is all fun, but the real touch down and victory dance comes within it's purpose, raising money for the 6th leading cause of death in the United States. Coming up this Saturday, two teams will duke it out. The tailgate starts at 10 a.m. at the intramural field on Mercer University's campus.

Laura West with the Alzheimer Association says the Blondes vs. Brunettes game is set to start at noon.

"Without events like this, we could not provide the free programs and services that we provide the family," said West.

They raised close to $400,000 over the past three years and they plan to raise more at this Saturday's football game.

"You can expect to have fun for a good cause. It's free to come out and watch the event. We'd love for people to bring their tailgate stuff their chairs their tents, their food, and just come have a great time watching these ladies play that have worked really," said West.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 1 in 3 seniors die with Alzheimer's or some other dementia.

Mott Smith, the association's Program Director says they try to offer people help as soon as they can.

"We want a world without Alzheimer's," said Smith. "We like to get people when they're first diagnosed because it's about quality of life and they have a lot of quality left."

The money will be used for programs and services, research and less than 6 percent will go toward administrative fees.

