Blue Monday: The most depressing day of the year?

According to a mathematical equation, this Monday is supposedly the most depressing day of the year.

Bruce Conn -- a therapist at Coliseum Medical Centers -- says he's never heard of "Blue Monday," but it doesn't surprise him.

Conn says during this time of year, many people suffer from something called Seasonal Affective Disorder. He says lack of sunlight and winter weather all attribute to the disorder.

Symptoms include mood changes and lack of energy.

If you're experiencing these symptoms, Conn says you should try to do something to stay active, but Seasonal Affective Disorder is different from Clinical Depression.

"[With] Clinical Depression, you're going to have a lot of trouble with sleep, a lot of trouble with interest, you may gain or lose weight, poor concentration, lack of energy, just not having any fun anywhere," Bruce Conn said. "So Clinical Depression is more pervasive and affects your life more deeply."

Coliseum Medical Centers is hosting a "How to Shake the Winter Blues" event on Tuesday, January 17th, at 6 p.m. It will be held at Coliseum Medical Centers at 350 Hospital Drive Macon, GA, in Building C, Suite 120.

You can register for the event by calling (478) 746-4646, or online, by clicking here.





