Bo Dukes pleads not guilty to hiding Grinstead death

Bo Dukes booking photo from Friday after he was booked in connection to the Tara Grinstead case.

One of the men accused of concealing the death of Tara Grinstead in 2005 pleaded not guilty Monday in Ben Hill County Superior Court.

Last month, a Ben Hill County grand jury indicted Bo Dukes on three counts. He is accused of concealing a death, tampering with evidence, and hindering apprehension of a criminal.

Investigators say Dukes helped Ryan Duke, the man accused of killing Grinstead, burn the body in a pecan grove in October 2005.

Grinstead was an Irwin County High School teacher. Dukes and Duke were classmates at the school.

Dukes has not been charged for Grinstead's murder.

Dukes was not in the courtroom on Monday because a waiver was filed in his name, meaning he does not have to be present to file a plea, according to the clerk.

