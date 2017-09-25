Board denies clemency for Jones County man

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A Jones County man's plea to avoid the death penalty was denied Monday night.

The state Board of Pardons and Parole did not grant clemency to Keith Leroy Tharpe, the man that killed his sister-in-law in 1990.

Jones County investigator Major Earl Humphries says Tharpe's wife and her sister, Jacquelin Freeman, were driving when Tharpe stopped them and forced them out of the car using his shotgun. He then killed Freeman in the back seat and rolled her into a ditch.

A jury sentenced Tharpe to death 17 years ago. He is scheduled to be executed Tuesday night at the state prison in Jackson.

