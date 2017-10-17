Body cam video shows Baldwin deputy shooting man

Body cam video released by the GBI shows the moment Baldwin County deputy Charles Gillis shot 18-year old Jamel Jackson.

It happened last Monday in the 49 West apartment complex, after Jackson allegedly got into a domestic dispute with his mother, Gloria Jackson.

According to the incident report, Gillis and another deputy tried to arrest Jackson, but he resisted and a fight broke out.

In the video, you can hear another deputy yelling "Taser, Taser!"

Baldwin Sheriff Bill Massee told WMAZ that Gillis made a mistake, pulling his gun instead of his Taser to restrain Jackson.

Jackson was struck once in the arm.

He was treated at a local hospital and released the next day. Massee says now he is in the Baldwin County jail.

Sheriff Masse says Gillis is on paid leave since the shooting.

The GBI has turned its findings over to the district attorney, who'll decide whether to send it to a grand jury.

