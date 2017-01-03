Body found in ditch in south Bibb

Bibb County deputies are investigating a body found in a ditch Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found on the 4000 block of Jones Road, near Windsor Academy.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez said so far there is no word on the circumstances or the cause of death.

Also, the victim's name has not been released.

