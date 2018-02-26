Body found in shed behind missing Peach Co. woman's house

In Peach County, a mystery deepened Monday as investigators try to identify a person found dead in a shed.

Back in December, a woman went missing from a home just a few feet away from the shed. But so far, the GBI cannot confirm that the body is that of the missing woman.

The Peach County Sheriff’s Office says on December 16, Amanda Peeples walked out of her house and never came back.

Just two months later, the sheriff’s office found a body in a shed back behind the same house.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says they got a call Friday from the house's landlord about a strong smell coming from the shed.

13WMAZ’s Mary Grace Shaw spoke with the landlord, Eddie Alderman, who says his brother was mowing his lawn next door when he smelled something.

Alderman says he and his wife walked over to the shed, found a body under a blanket and called the sheriff’s office.

WMAZ asked Deese if investigators looked in the shed after Peeples was first reported missing.

He says he assumes investigators would have looked in the shed, but he is not sure if they did.

Alderman says a detective did look through the shed about three weeks ago, and that three-other people were living in the house.

Sheriff Deese says they are investigating the people in the house and others in the area.

Deese says the GBI is looking at marks on the body and trying to rundown Peeples' next of kin.

He says he is not sure how long the DNA test will take to confirm whether it is Peeples.

