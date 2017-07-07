Body found in Twiggs County still unidentified

A body found in woods in Twiggs County on Wednesday is still officially unidentified.
Col. James Faulk of the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says he believes it was a person reported missing this week, but he can't be sure without more tests at a GBI crime lab.
Faulk says the missing person was likely dead for two or three days. He said the body's condition, due to this week's heat, prevented a positive ID.
An autopsy this week could not determine a cause of death, Faulk said.He said there were no signs of foul play.
The body was found Wednesday afternoon off Hammock Road, while deputies searched for the missing person.
