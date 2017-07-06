WMAZ
Body found in wooded area in Twiggs County

Ashley Trawick, WMAZ 9:44 AM. EDT July 06, 2017

A call for a missing person turned into a death investigation Wednesday when a body was found in a wooded area in Twiggs County. 

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby said the body was found around 5 p.m. off of Hammock Road. The Twiggs County Sheriff's Office called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.

Crosby said investigators conducted a search for the body Monday and Tuesday.

As of right now, the body has not been identified.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI crime lab in Macon.

 

