Body found in wooded area in Twiggs County

Crime

A call for a missing person turned into a death investigation Wednesday when a body was found in a wooded area in Twiggs County.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby said the body was found around 5 p.m. off of Hammock Road. The Twiggs County Sheriff's Office called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.

Crosby said investigators conducted a search for the body Monday and Tuesday.

As of right now, the body has not been identified.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI crime lab in Macon.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV