Body of man found in south Bibb identified

Emergency crews on the scene Tuesday afternoon in south Bibb County where the body of a man was found dead in a ravine by a homeowner.

UPDATE: The body of a man found in a ditch in south Bibb County on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Ian Nichouls, 31, of Houston Road.

A cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy will be performed Thursday.

____________________________________

Bibb County deputies are investigating a body found in a ditch Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found on the 4000 block of Jones Road, near Windsor Academy.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez said so far there is no word on the circumstances or the cause of death.

Also, the victim's name has not been released. Identification was not found on his body.

Authorities need help identifying him. He was wearing gym clothes and is described as a white male. He has tattoos. One says "Janna" and the other says "Family first."

Anyone who knows his identity is asked to call Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones (478) 256-6716.

PHOTOS: Body found in south Bibb





Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 13WMAZ News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.