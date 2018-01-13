Body of man found in the yard of a home in Monroe County

Authorities found an unconscious male in a the front year of a Monroe County home on Saturday.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Montpelier Road around noon, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office news release.

EMS found Clifford Kelly Pope Sr., 61, in the yard.

Based on an initial investigation, investigators believe that Pope was cutting firewood in the front yard when he accidentally struck himself in the face with an axe.

The release says investigators believe he passed out from blood loss and died on the scene.

Pope will be sent to the GBI Crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

The incident is still under investigation.

