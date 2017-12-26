WMAZ
Close

Body of man found near south Macon park identified

Gunshot victim found dead behind rec center

WMAZ 5:00 PM. EST December 26, 2017

Investigators have identified the man found dead last week in the woods near Bloomfield Park.

A news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says information from investigators and prints from the GBI Crime Lab identified the victim as 21-year-old Neil Patel.

Patel was reported missing on December 19 and his body was found two days later.

The investigation into his homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
 

© 2017 WMAZ-TV

WMAZ

UPDATE: Body found near south Macon park

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories