Body of man found near south Macon park identified

Investigators have identified the man found dead last week in the woods near Bloomfield Park.

A news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says information from investigators and prints from the GBI Crime Lab identified the victim as 21-year-old Neil Patel.

Patel was reported missing on December 19 and his body was found two days later.

The investigation into his homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.



