Bodyplex Fitness aims to 'Get Milledgeville Moving' with 5K

It was off to the races Saturday morning in Milledgeville.

Nearly 300 people came out to Central State Hospital for the inaugural Get Milledgeville Moving 5K, hosted by Bodyplex Fitness.

The morning started out with a one-mile fun run, followed by a hilly 3.1 mile run.

Co-owner of the gym Mike Martino says their goal is to promote healthy living and one way to do that in the community is to start promoting it at a young age.

Martino says Bodyplex is donating a portion of the proceeds from the race to some local school athletic programs.

"We want to encourage the kids to be active now so that later in their life they'll continue this active lifestyle, which in long term will improve their quality of life," Martino said.

Georgia Military College Prep School, John Milledge Academy, Baldwin High School, Oak Hill Middle and Georgia College's athletic programs will all be presented a check from Bodyplex next week.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV