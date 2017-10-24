Boil water advisory issued for part of Hawkinsville

The City of Hawkinsville has announced a boil water advisory due to a water main break, per the city’s Facebook page.

The initial notice posted at 10 a.m. Tuesday says the break happened at the intersection of Anderson Road and Broad Street.

A later update posted around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday included a map with the specific area covered by the advisory -- which includes Pulaski Middle, Hawkinsville High, Lakeside Villa Apartments and Broad Street Baptist Church.

The advisory is required by the Georgia EPD because the quality of water for human consumption is unknown.

As a general reminder, you can bathe, do laundry, or shower while under the advisory. You cannot consume the water without boiling it first.

Water should be boiled for one minute after reaching a rolling boil.

