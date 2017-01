Baldwin County residents are being advised to boil their water. (Photo: BSIP UIG via Getty Images)

Another boil water advisory has been issued for people living in Milledgeville, according to a news release from the city manager.

It says it is for all residents on Columbia, between McIntosh and Green Street.

It will remain in effect until further notice.

The water should be boiled for at least a minute.

Again, it only affects residents in the above areas.

