The Macon Water Authority has lifted the boil water advisory for east Macon that’s been in effect for nearly three days.

According to a news release, water quality tests have determined the tap water is once again safe for consumption.

If you have any further questions or concerns, you can contact the MWA’s customer car number at 478-464-5656.

