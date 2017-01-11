Boil water advisory lifted in Milledgeville

The boil water advisory for people in Milledgeville that live between Clark and Tattnall Street has been lifted.
A news release says it was put into effect Monday when a break in a pipe was discovered.
Samples from the water supply were taken on Tuesday and have come back with ‘favorable results’ from the Environmental Protection Division.
This means the water supply is now safe for human consumption.
