Bonaire Publix looking to hire more than 100 people

Site of new Publix in Bonaire

Publix is looking to hire more than 100 people at its new location in Bonaire.

A flier from Publix says there will be a hiring event from Feb. 22-24 at the Waterford Golf Club at 620 Ga. 96 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While the location of the new store is set – 510 Ga. Highway 247S -- an opening date hasn’t been announced yet.

RELATED: Bonaire is the fastest growing area of Houston Co.

Applicants are encouraged to begin their application online or schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Walk-ins are also welcome at the event.

The release says around 125 people will be employed at the store.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV