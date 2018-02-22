Bonaire Publix looking to hire more than 100 people

Publix is looking to hire more than 100 people at its new location in Bonaire.
A flier from Publix says there will be a hiring event from Feb. 22-24 at the Waterford Golf Club at 620 Ga. 96 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
While the location of the new store is set – 510 Ga. Highway 247S -- an opening date hasn’t been announced yet.
Applicants are encouraged to begin their application online or schedule an appointment by clicking here.
Walk-ins are also welcome at the event.
The release says around 125 people will be employed at the store.
