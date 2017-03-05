Bonaire student with special needs wins Georgia's top volunteer title

Bonaire Middle School student Kelsey Norris was named Georgia's top middle school volunteer by the 2017 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

13-year-old Kelsey Norris keeps herself busy.

She volunteers, participates in pageants, and has already racked up more than 1,000 community service hours.

All that would be a lot for anyone, but Kelsey's been able to do that and more, while overcoming some serious adversities.

Norris has walked the stage hundreds of times and won dozens of crowns.

"I'm Kelsey Norris from Bonaire, Georgia," said Kelsey Norris, while practicing her pageant walk. "I like crowning because I like winning."

But it was her 1,000 hours of community service that earned her another title, Georgia's top middle school volunteer.

The 13-year-old Bonaire Middle School student was recently awarded the honor by the 2017 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

But her life hasn't always been glitzy and glamorous.

"She was alone, sick, and starving," said her mother Carol Norris. "Her head had been shaved due to lice. They could not guarantee that she would ever walk or talk."

Carol adopted Kelsey from a Russian orphanage when she was just 11 months old. Carol says Kelsey has autism, but that doesn't stop her from serving her community.

"Spaghettios, cans, and macaroni and cheese," Kelsey said.

Kelsey collects food for local hungry and malnourished students. She also serves as the coordinator for Houston County's Adventure Bags, a platform that gives needy children backpacks filled with supplies.

"Kelsey is showing that anything is possible," Carol said. "There may be a different route to get there, it may be more difficult to get there, but she can do it. If Kelsey can do it, anyone can."

Carol hopes Kelsey's positive spirit inspires others to give more than they get.

As part of the award, Kelsey will travel to Washington D.C. in May to meet leaders and elected officials to learn about more ways she can continue to serve her community.

(© 2017 WMAZ)