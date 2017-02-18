Bond denied for Macon man charged with woman's murder

Jessie Gray was denied bond Saturday after making his first appearance in magistrate court.

He is charged in the murder of 58-year-old Brenda Faulkner.

Faulkner was found dead at her home in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood Thursday morning.

Investigators say Gray also lived at the home and Bibb Sheriff David Davis says they believe they were in a relationship and an argument happened that led to her death.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says she died from blows to the head and strangulation.

Friday afternoon, Davis called in the US Marshals to help find Gray and he was arrested around 8 p.m. after being found hiding behind a house on Boulevard.

This is the third homicide that Bibb deputies have investigated in 2017 and Sheriff Davis says he's seeing a trend of domestic homicides across Bibb County.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office also says Gray has a criminal history in Bibb County including family violence and probation violation.

