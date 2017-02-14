Jacob Miller appeared before a Bibb County magistrate judge Tuesday.

A Bibb County magistrate judge denied bond Tuesday for Jacob Elijah Miller, 19. He's the man accused of shooting two pizza delivery drivers in two separate Macon robberies.

Miller appeared before a judge Tuesday shackled wearing an orange jail-issued jumpsuit. The judge asked if he wanted a commitment hearing, to which he responded, "yes."

His commitment hearing was set for Feb. 28.

Miller was arrested Monday afternoon in Atlanta as a result of a Crimestoppers tip.

He was initially charged with the shooting of Papa Johns pizza delivery driver Brooklyn Rouse. On Monday, Bibb investigators added the charge of shooting Duncan Siror, another Papa Johns driver, days before Rouse.

Rouse, 19, was delivering pizza on Dec. 26, 2016 when she was shot by a robber in the 2440 block of Vivian Drive.

A recent photo of Brooklyn Rouse as she continues to recover from her injuries.

On Dec. 22, Siror was shot while making a delivery in the 4000 block of Bloomfield Drive.

Miller is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting of Rouse.

He's also charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and probation violation in the shooting of Siror.

In a booking photo released of Miller in December, he had a tattoo of an upside down cross between his eyebrows. In the most recent booking photo of him, the cross was changed to what appears to be a crown.

