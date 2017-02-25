Bond denied for man in fatal Macon gas station shooting

20-year-old De’Andre Malik Thomas was denied bond Saturday afternoon during his first appearance in court.

He requested a commitment hearing, which is scheduled for March 10

Thomas is charged with the Thursday murder of 25-year-old Kareem Mano in the parking lot of the USA Grocery at 2950 Rocky Creek Rd.

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office says the two men were armed and arguing over a cell phone when Thomas fatally shot Mano. He died at the scene.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

