Bond denied for man in fatal Macon gas station shooting

20-year-old De’Andre Malik Thomas was denied bond Saturday afternoon during his first appearance in court.
He requested a commitment hearing, which is scheduled for March 10
Thomas is charged with the Thursday murder of 25-year-old Kareem Mano in the parking lot of the USA Grocery at 2950 Rocky Creek Rd.
The Bibb Sheriff’s Office says the two men were armed and arguing over a cell phone when Thomas fatally shot Mano. He died at the scene.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
