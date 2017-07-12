Bond set at $50k for truck driver charged with killing three in fiery Macon wreck

Gerard Thompson appeared in Bibb County Court on Wednesday afternoon. He's charged with vehicular homicide in the deaths of three people in a eight-vehicle wreck on I-16 in Macon on Tuesday evening.

A magistrate judge set bond for Gerard Thompson, 49, at $50,000.

He's charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-16 near exit 6 at about 5:30 p.m.

Killed in the eight-car pile up were Marjorie Jones, 81, of Dublin, Robert Day, 84, of Vidalia and third victim who has not yet been identified, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Bibb County Sheriff's Capt Brad Wolfe said in an interview with 13WMAZ Wednesday that speed was a factor in the crash.

"That tractor trailer was moving at a pretty good rate when the impact occurred," Wolfe said adding that witnesses statements and physical evidence point to speed causing the crash.

Wolfe said that Thompson refused to talk to investigators and requested an attorney.

Thompson, who is from Palmetto, reportedly hit a pickup truck, which caused the truck to hit a smaller vehicle. All three of those vehicles caught on fire, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, the two identified victims, Jones and Day, are connected to Greater New Friendship Baptist Church. Jones was riding in the church's van and Day was in a separate vehicle.

They were headed to a service in Macon.

