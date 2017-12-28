WMAZ
Close

Bones, possibly human, found in suitcase on middle Georgia interstate

Suitcase with bones found near Interstate 75

WMAZ 6:11 PM. EST December 28, 2017

BUTTS COUNTY, GA. - - A suitcase containing what appeared to be human bones was found on a central Georgia interstate on Thursday.

The GBI says someone searching for a lost item found the suitcase a few miles away from exit 201 on I-75.

They added that they think the suitcase had been there for some time.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long told our Atlanta station that the bones appeared to include a human skull. 

The possible remains will be turned over to the GBI which will test the bones and confirm that they are human. 
    

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories