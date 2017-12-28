Bones, possibly human, found in suitcase on middle Georgia interstate

BUTTS COUNTY, GA. - - A suitcase containing what appeared to be human bones was found on a central Georgia interstate on Thursday.
The GBI says someone searching for a lost item found the suitcase a few miles away from exit 201 on I-75.
They added that they think the suitcase had been there for some time.
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long told our Atlanta station that the bones appeared to include a human skull.
The possible remains will be turned over to the GBI which will test the bones and confirm that they are human.
