Bones, possibly human, found in suitcase on middle Georgia interstate

BUTTS COUNTY, GA. - - A suitcase containing what appeared to be human bones was found on a central Georgia interstate on Thursday.

The GBI says someone searching for a lost item found the suitcase a few miles away from exit 201 on I-75.

They added that they think the suitcase had been there for some time.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long told our Atlanta station that the bones appeared to include a human skull.

The possible remains will be turned over to the GBI which will test the bones and confirm that they are human.



