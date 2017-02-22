Border puts a wedge between Bibb and Monroe

For over a decade, Bibb and Monroe County have debated over where the border between the two counties lies. State legislators have introduced a bill aimed at speeding up this decision. Valerie Cook lives in the disputed area and says this change could affect her family.

Cook says her family has lived in Macon's Providence neighborhood for 12 years.

“Before the A.C.E. school was here, we wanted to be in Monroe County because we had less taxes,” says Cook. She says a big perk living there is that it means her kids can go to Academy for Classical Education.

“The school district we're in Bibb County for A.C.E., we want to be in Bibb County obviously because it’s a great school,” says Cook.

However, a new bill in the state legislature could change that. For over a decade Bibb and Monroe County have debated the border between the two counties. Representative Robert Dickey introduced a bill to put all of the property and sales tax from the disputed area into escrow until the counties come to an agreement.

Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert says if the disputed area goes to Monroe County, Bibb would lose tax revenues from stores like the Bass Pro Shops and Homes. Reichert says this could hurt the budget and delay SPLOST projects.

“There'd be a lot of litigation about who owes what for what’s been done over the last 100 years, but especially the last 15 or 25 years,” says Reichert.

Monroe Commission Chairman, Greg Tapley, says this bill is a good way to put a little pressure to resolve the issue. Tapley says if the 900 acres goes to Monroe, Bibb would lose about $2 million of property tax each year, and Monroe would gain about $1.2 million.

“And what we've got is a situation where the revenue on a disputed property is still going to Bibb County,” says Tapley.

This bill was filed Tuesday by state Representatives Robert Dickey of Roberta, Susan Holmes of Monticello, and Allen Peake of Macon, all Republicans. It has not yet been assigned to a committee.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ