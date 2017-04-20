Boy battling cancer gets to be hero for a day

Jace is diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma (Photo: Barnett, Karlin)

Grab your capes and fire up the Batmobile! This Saturday is a day fit for a hero.

A Warner Robins boy, who loves superheroes, is fighting a battle of his own.

Jace Cumbie has endured Stage 4 Neuroblastoma twice is in young life. He was first diagnosed in December 2014. Then in April of 2016, he was in remission. Unfortunately, in December 2016, the cancer came back.

The Hilltop Elementary School student now has to travel to and from Atlanta for his treatments.

To encourage Jace to keep fighting and help out his mother with the medical expenses, they are having a huge fundraising event called "Big Hero Jace Day."

Crystal Youngblood, the organizer, says children can come out and meet all of the superheroes and princesses from their favorite shows and movies, along with enjoying face painting, bounce houses, and all kinds of other activities.

Jace will even make his debut as his very own superhero!

The vendors are donating their services, so all of the proceeds go directly to Jace.

Big Hero Jace Day is Saturday, April 22 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist in Macon from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Entry is free, but people can purchase $5 barbecue plates, $10 all day play wristbands, and $20 T-shirts.

To purchase a shirt now or find out more about the event, you can check out the link here.

