Boy dies at High Falls State Park, rescue mission underway for second

WMAZ 1:28 PM. EDT October 10, 2017

Right now rescue crews are investigating an accident involving two children at High Falls State Park.

Julie Harringdine, a clerk at the state park, says late this morning someone reported that the two brothers were missing in the area below the falls.

Sgt. Lawson Bittick of the Monroe County sheriff's office says crews are headed to the scene.

Bittick confirmed one of the boys is dead, and a rescue mission is underway for the other because he is stuck on the rocks.

We have crews headed to the park and we'll update this story when more details are available at 13WMAZ.com.

 

 

