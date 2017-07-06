Bradstone Circle homicide investigation leads to more arrests

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

MACON - The investigation of a homicide at 152 Bradstone Circle, led Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators to arrest two other people for helping 16-year-old Aurie Mathis hide from police.

Mathis is accused of shooting 41-year-old James Young Jr. while the pair attempted to burglarize the Bradstone Circle home on June 19, 2017. Investigators say Mathis' mother, 40-year-old Tomekeio Purnell was arrested for interference with custody.

According to a news release, Purnell was warned by the Department of Juvenile Justice that Mathis had an active pickup order prior to the Bradstone homicide. Purnell failed to report her son's location.

Kwanjelin Mills was also arrested. According to the Bibb Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Mills is accused of helping Mathis hide from police.

US. Marshals, Bibb Investigators, and Bibb County Sheriff's SWAT Team captured and arrested Mathis on June 30,2017. He was a found at a motel on Holiday Drive North in Macon.

Anyone with information in reference to the homicide is asked to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

