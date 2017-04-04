Bragg Jam announces start of 2017 Second Sunday concert series

Second Sunday starts back this weekend with a rock 'n rollin' performance by Atlanta's Gringo Star.

The Second Sunday series runs annually on the second Sunday of the month from from April to October on Coleman Hill.

This week's performance kicks off at 6 p.m. and early birds will get a chance to see the reveal of the first wave of artists performing at the Bragg Jam Concert Crawl on July 28 and 29.

The best part? The show is free and you can bring your own food and drinks, or purchase them on-site from the Brick.

Check out the band's webpage here. and see their video for 'Rotten' below:

