Brawl breaks out at Macon church meeting

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking into a brawl at a Macon church last night.

An Atlanta radio station posted a video of the fight and said it happened Monday night at Greater Bellevue Baptist Church in Macon.

The video shows more than a dozen people pushing, shoving and landing blows in a large hall as several fights break out.

It also shows at least two Bibb County deputies trying to break up the brawl.

The Joy105 story describing the video says Greater Bellevue has been divided for several years over Pastor David Stephens' leadership and that some church members want him to resign or be fired.

Law enforcement suspended the meeting, according to the radio station.

Sgt. Linda Howard says the sheriff's office is looking into the brawl and no further details were available. She nobody involved in the brawl filed complaints, and by the time the witnesses restored order, all the witnesses had left.

So far, there is no word on injuries or arrests.

We could not reach church leaders for comment.

