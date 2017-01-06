(Photo: Lawler, Suzanne)

We don't have many snow events in Central Georgia, so regardless if wintry precipitation falls this weekend, grocery store owners saw an increase in traffic this week.

Folks said they wanted to make sure they had snacks and meals if they lost electricity.

When the weather team at 13WMAZ mentions snow, it can instill panic in the casual grocery store shopper.

We checked in with the folks at Piggly Wiggly in Putnam County.

Rufus Smith says he had a full day stocking the shelves.

“When they say snow, they coming," Smith said.

Diane Ellison is a practical shopper, and, boy, she came in with a plan.

“We try to beat the crowd while everyone is out working so we can get back to the house before it gets packed,” Ellison said.

Comfort food comes in all forms.

Store manager Vipul Raiyani moved to Georgia from Chicago, so he’s seen plenty of snow in his lifetime.

“They're panicked. When it goes less than 30, they start panicking,” he said with a smile concerning his customers.

Well, maybe we should cut ourselves a break as Southerners.

This stuff rarely happens, and after all, we can't control what comes out of the sky, but we can control what we put in the cart.