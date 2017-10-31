Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority announced Tuesday that Amazon.com will build a 1 million square foot facility in Macon.

An Amazon.com warehouse is coming to a site off Interstate 75 in south Bibb County, bringing an estimated 500 jobs.

The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority approved the sale at a meeting Tuesday morning.

They say they've been working on the deal since April, and chairman Robbie Fountain said they called the deal, "Project Unicorn," because "nobody's ever seen a unicorn and nobody thought it would really happen."

The company plans a 1-million square foot distribution center on a 96-acre site off I-75 and Skipper Road.

Fountain said Amazon will invest $90 million in Bibb County as a result of the deal. That includes $5.7 million for the Skipper Road site.

