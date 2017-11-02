BREAKING: Arrest made in homicide of Macon 16 year old

Wesley Holt, 19, is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Jayvon Sherman.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the death of a 16-year-old Macon boy.

Wesley Jamison Holt, 19, of Macon is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jayvon Sherman, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

Holt was arrested at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, the news release states. According to an arrest warrant, Sherman was shot once in the chest and robbery was the motive.

Sherman, a student at Central High, was on his way to school when he was shot to death at about 8 a.m. Oct. 19. His body was found at the corner of Beech Avenue and Pio Nono Avenue in Macon -- the site of the former Winship Elementary School.

Jayvon Sherman (courtesy of Sherman family) (Photo: O'Donnell, Bernard)

Holt was arrested and charged in Dec. 2015 with burglary. Then 17, Bibb investigators say they caught Holt in a burglary in progress at 2844 Cherry Ave.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV