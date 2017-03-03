Bo Dukes booking photo.

BEN HILL COUNTY, GA. - Another suspect has been arrested in Tara Grinstead’s disappearance, just one week after suspected killer, Ryan Alexander Duke, was charged in the beauty queen’s murder.

Bo Dukes, 32, was arrested and charged with concealing death, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, tampering with evidence according to the Ben Hill Sheriff’s Department.

According to a search warrant, Dukes helped "conceal and destroy' Tara Grinstead's body in 2005.

They say it happened at a farm off Bowens Hill Highway 129 in Fitzgerald, Ben Hill County, between Oct. 23 and Oct. 28.

The warrants accuse Bo Dukes of helping Ryan Alexander Duke, the man already accused of murdering Tara Grinstead.

The two men are apparently not related, but attended Irwin County High School together when Grinstead taught there.

The warrants say $5,000 bond was set on each of the three charges.

An Ocilla man was booked into the Ben Hill County jail Friday on charges of concealing a death, hindering apprehension of a criminal, and tampering with evidence.

His name is Bo Dukes. He was booked at about 10:45 a.m.

Now the jail records we obtained do not connect him to the Tara Grinstead case, but an obituary we found online show that he is a nephew of pecan grove owner Randy Hudson.

magistrate said he waived his right to a hearing. His lawyer is John Fox of Macon. We've called Fox and have not been able to reach him.

Hudson owns the property where law enforcement were searching for the past three days for Grinstead's remains. It appeared that investigators were not searching the property Friday.

So far the GBI and others are not commenting on his connection to the case.

