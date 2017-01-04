Breaking down our chances for winter weather

All eyes remain on the potential for winter weather Friday night into Saturday across central Georgia.

Throughout the week, misleading information has circulated on social media, some of which has hinted at a big snow event for our area.

The latest forecast information does not reflect that. Of the four computer forecast models that the meteorologists here at 13 WMAZ use, only one - an outlier - is showing the chance for decent snow across central Georgia.

If this continues to be the case, the forecast will continue to reflect a mostly rain event with the chance for a few wet snowflakes or ice pellets mixing in Friday night.

A lot can still change so it is extremely important to stay on top of this forecast over the next few days to get the latest information.

