Breaking: Person killed after being hit by a train

PERSON HIT BY TRAIN - A person is dead this morning after being hit by a train in Warner Robins.

This happened near Green Street and Highway 247.

Jennifer Parson, spokesperson with Warner Robins Police Department, says they believe the person was laying on the tracks when they were hit.

No information is available right now about who the person is or how long the train will be blocking Green Street, but 13WMAZ will continue to follow this story and bring you updates.

