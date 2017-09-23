Bridge in Jones Co. dedicated to Otis Redding

Music legend Otis Redding can now be remembered by thousands of people passing through Jones County.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the community, Redding’s family, and public officials gathered to remember the icon.

A new sign was unveiled to dedicate the bridge on Highway 11 in Gray to Redding.

The idea came from musician David Jones, who says this was the least he can do for a man who left such a large impact on his hometown and the world.

“Otis Redding is a worldwide treasure and he should be appreciated as such,” said Jones. “When they put that bridge over there, you know this is his memorial, his home is down the road…that bridge stands over the road that leads to his home. I felt that was only appropriate.”

Jones says the idea to dedicate the bridge to Redding was accepted by state and local officials with open arms, and he's glad he can honor the music star in his hometown.

