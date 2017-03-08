A bridge on Highway 80 in Twiggs County will be closed Wednesday night for about a week, according to a release from the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

That bridge is between mile markers 19 and 20 near Riggins Mill Road. It’s also over the railroad tracks and Wolf Creek.

GDOT will be set detour signs out in the area for drivers to reroute all non-local traffic.

Once the closure begins, the bridge will not be passable.

According to Kimberly Larson with GDOT, the bridge is in critical condition and no longer safe for traffic due to erosion and cracking.

She says the work will take no longer than a week to complete and their goal is to reopen the bridge on Tuesday, March 14.

