Bring in 2017 safely with fireworks

WARNER ROBINS, GA.-- - For those of you looking to ring in the New Year with a bang there are some safety tips you need to know before you spark up those celebratory fireworks.

Freedom Fireworks in Warner Robins is a busy place just before New Year’s Day. Although they say it is a lucrative business this time of year they want to make sure you have a safe start to 2017. According to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office, around 8,000 people are treated in the emergency rooms in the U.S. for fireworks-related injuries each year.



Freedom Fireworks advise people to light fireworks in a clear area about 25 feet away from your home. Also remember to never light them in your hand.



"You want to take your Roman Candles, for instance some people like to pop them in hand. But we recommend taking them and putting them inside of the ground or taking a cinder block and putting them in so they'll be stable,” says Freedom Fireworks employee Chesney Butler.



They also recommend to never relight fireworks and to wear protective gear. In addition, if you are using sparklers on that New Year's champagne there is something else to be aware of.



"With these you want to make sure you take precaution and keep them away from your body when it comes to sparklers on top of the champagne,” reminds Butler.



Also keep in mind that there is a cut off time for lighting fireworks in Georgia.



"But on New Year’s Day you have up until 1 a.m. and all the other days you have until 9 p.m.”, says Butler.





Also remember no fireworks are allowed in any public road, right-of-way, or park. The law also bans setting off fireworks within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home, or prison. It is also illegal to use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol or if you're under the age of 18.



So if you are dishing out the big bucks to bring in the New Year remember safety is priority



"We want the New Year to come in with a lot of fun and not have anything that happens that is tragic because fireworks are a lot of fun,” says Butler.

Freedom Fireworks also gives free fireworks safety training during business hours for any first timers. They say it only takes a few minutes.