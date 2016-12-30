Bringing in the New Year with a Shamrock Drop

DUBLIN, GA. - New Year Eve celebrations kicks off around the globe, and Dublin is hosting their annual Shamrock Drop this Saturday night.

The city expects nearly 1,500 people to come out, and Gabrielle Dawkins took a trip to Dublin to see what the hype is all about.

Ginny Waldrep, the Program Coordinator for Dublin Downtown Development Authority says this will be the third Shamrock Drop celebration.

"We've got a huge lighted Shamrock. It's going to start at the top of the Historic Fred Roberts and when we start our countdown it will scale down the building and then we got 2017 in big green letters to help us bring in the new year," said Waldrep.

She remembers last year's like it was yesterday.

"It was really awesome to see couples embracing each other and kids shooting off confetti guns and running around celebrating the new year," said Waldrep.

This year's starting at 8:00 p.m. They plan to have live music by Rad Radio.

Starting at 8:30 p.m. they will play the movie, Secret Life of Pets.

And Brandon Chain also known as DJ B-Money will bring the music starting at 10 p.m. until the count down to the New Year, but he's not new to this. He's been pumping up crowds since he was 12 years old.

"We used to own a club and Is used to sit around the D.J's a lot and I might try it," said Chain.

He played at churches, weddings and parties, but this is his first time he'll be getting the crowd hype for a New Year celebration, and with his father by his side supporting him along the way.

He's planning to make this New Year one to remember.

"I like showing people that I still love what I've always been doing. And I'm positive with it," said Chain.

If you plan to attend, you can bring lawn chairs, coolers and your own food.

For more information about the event visit this FB event link.

For a full list of New Year Eve events around Central Georgia, click here.