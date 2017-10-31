Bronze Stag statue comes to downtown Macon

The Macon Arts Alliance installed a Bronze Stag in downtown Macon on Tuesday directly across from Omni Healthcare on Mulberry Street.

Apparently, this is not the first time art has been placed on that very area, according to Macon Arts Alliance's Communications Consultant, Kathy Hoskins Nolan.

"There was an existing plinth, which is the place where the statues is usually mounted, and that statue had long been gone," she mentioned.

The organization applied for a downtown challenge grant with a small push from a citizen, Cary Pickard.

After receiving the funds, the Macon Arts Alliance found a Bronze Stag, which is a deer that represents the indigenous wildlife along the river and in other areas of Georgia.

The Macon Arts Alliance has a new community calendar, which has a section for public art for anyone who is looking to see where the public art is around the Macon area.

