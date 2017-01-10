MACON - The father of Brooklyn Rouse says his daughter has a "long road to recovery but her progress is amazing."

Brooklyn is the Papa John's delivery driver who was shot while attempting to deliver a pizza in Macon on December 26, 2016.

Monday night, Warren Rouse told 13WMAZ's Marvin James that Brooklyn has been moved out of ICU and is no longer on any machines. Rouse says her feeding tube was removed Monday morning and she was even talking faintly.

Her father says they are debating whether Brooklyn will be transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta for additional rehab down the road.