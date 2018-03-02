HOUSTON - Extreme levels of pine and oak pollen have been observed in Houston this week. Cars and trucks are beginning to be painted in a film of yellowish-greenish pollen and if you leave it there for too long, it can be a problem for your paint job leading to stain marks and even rust........... Pollen comes in all shapes and sizes, which leads to different impacts. Oak pollen is microscopic and difficult to see without special equipment, but your body knows it's there because it's a lead cause of sniffle and sneezes this time of year. It can work deeply into your respiratory system. Pine pollen on the other hand, has comparatively giant grains of pollen and can be easily seen with the naked eye. In large concentrations, it accumulates on cars in a film of yellow. Pine pollen is acidic, and when mixed with high humidity can start to oxidize the finish, literally eating away at your paint job............. The best best is to wash it with soapy water at least once a week until the pollen subsides by April. Hosing it down without soap may only, "activate" the acidic process in any pollen which may remain in the crevices. If you think you can get away with simply wiping it down with a dry cloth (microfiber, for instance) micro-scratches will swirl your clear coat due to the abrasive texture of the male microgametophytes . If you don't have access to a hose and soap, using a special, "no rinse" wash is a compromise and may do the job, but may not be quite enough. Good luck! -Brooks Garner

© 2018 KHOU-TV