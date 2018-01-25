BSO asking for help identifying suspect who used several stolen credit cards

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook on Thursday to ask for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect and a car.

The post states that the male in the security footage photo used several stolen credit cards on January 18 at the Kroger on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. in north Macon.

The credit cards were reportedly stolen from a car that was located at the Methodist home on Pierce Avenue.

The suspect was a passenger in the car in the photo, which is a late model Chevrolet Traverse that was used during the entering auto.

BSO is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or the car in the photo to tell investigators. They can be contacted at (478) 803-2370 or (478) 447-2325.

