Building a better future for Macon's furry friends brick by brick

One Macon animal shelter is trying to build a better future for Macon’s furry pets.

All About Animals Rescue is selling bricks to build what they call the Walk of Hope and to raise money for the shelter.

Lisa Goss says the shelter gave her unique pup a second chance.

“I wish he could talk to me and tell me what he had been through,” said Goss.

Injured and alone is how Goss describes her dog Gator after he was found on the streets of Macon.

“There was really no question in my mind. I knew I had to do it,” said Goss.

She says once the three-legged pup came to All About Animals Rescue, she decided to adopt him and give him a home.

“His life had been very traumatized. He was traumatized. He was very much a traumatized dog, and it just took him a lot of time and love...a lot of love,” said Goss.

However, Goss says if it wasn't for All About Animals Rescue, Gator may have not gotten a second chance.

“I really don’t know what would’ve happened to him. He’s a great success story,” said Goss.

A volunteer at All About Animals, Carol Galonczyk, is selling bricks to fundraise money for the shelter and help create more success stories like Gator’s.

“The bricks are permanent, so it’s just a reminder to us of what the journey of a shelter pet goes through. From being homeless to a home they can call their own,” said Galonczyk.

She says the bricks will form a path in front of the kennels, but she says like the dogs, the bricks will tell a story.

“They can be customized. You can purchase one in honor of, in memory of, or just anyone that you would like,” says Galonczyk.

A project that Goss says she hopes will bring more stories like hers.

“Not only have I brought a lot to his life, but he’s brought a lot to mine too,” said Goss.

If you are interested in buying a brick or volunteering, click this link.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ