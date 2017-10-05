A bull shark was reportedly caught and released in the Towaliga River in September.

Two weeks ago, a camper came top the park with a picture of the fish and suggested it had been caught there, according to Resource Manager Alyson Snipes.

She says it looks like the park, but none of the employees saw it.

However, she confirms that it was released.

Snipes says bull sharks travel upstream, which explains how it could have been caught in the area.

