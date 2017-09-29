Burglary at Macon Dollar General

A Dollar General in Macon was burglarized on Wednesday.

It happened at the store in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

A deputy was doing a business check when he noticed a window pane had been busted out.

While watching video footage, they saw the suspect had thrown a drill through the window a little before 3:00 that morning.

The suspect went into the store and grabbed CD and DVD players.

The suspect attempt to steal cigarettes, but they had been removed from the area before the store closed.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-86-CRIME.

