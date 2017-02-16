Businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants'

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Thursday, thousands of people nationwide joined protests in support for immigrants.

They call it 'A Day Without Immigrants.’

People from Washington D.C., North Carolina, and all the way down to Texas yelled things like,“The people... united… will never be defeated,” protestors cheered.

Gabrielle Dawkins spoke to some business owners who closed their doors to make a statement.

The boycott flier seen on social media calls for everyone, including immigrants, to stay home, close their businesses, and boycott things like shopping or buying gas.

La Mexicana Food Mart in Macon says they closed their doors to show solidarity.

“We're business owners. We worked hard. We're not criminals like Donald Trump is saying that, you know, everything that comes from Mexico are criminals and drug dealers and the worst of the worst,” said Maribel Medina, the business owner.

Her family says work from immigrants keeps this country going.

“We can show the impact that we have in this country,” said Medina.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 26 million immigrant workers make up 16.7 percent of the U.S workforce.

Medina's sister, Rosa Medina, says they are glad that the Hispanic community's voice can finally be heard.

She says that the community fears uncertainty in what could possibly be next for undocumented immigrants.

“Just like these other families are scared to open the doors, we were scared at one point to open the doors. So even though it took a process for us to become legal,” said Medina, “There's some people that don't have that opportunity.”

Rosa Medina's boss decided to support her decision to not go to work Thursday.

“There's no difference between color, race, religion, that we all get treated the same way,” said Medina.

The national protest comes after a series of raids in the past week by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

The agency's southeast office Thursday said agents arrested fewer than 200 people last week in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

