Businesses delayed after bar shooting in Warner Robins

Double homicide at Jus One More bar in Warner Robins

What should have been a night of fun turned deadly. Around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, two men lost their lives at Jus One More bar in Warner Robins. Yvonne Thomas has more on the double homicide investigation and its impact on other businesses in that area.

Warner Robins police call it a double homicide. “When we got on scene we found two victims,” said Jennifer Parson with the Warner Robins Police Department. “One is a 24-year-old male, and the other is a 26-year-old male.”

Police say Kenny Hart Jr. and Jabrial Adams were shot and killed after a fight broke out in Jus One More bar. “We have not identified a suspect. This is still an active investigation. We have crime scene investigators on scene and we will be here for a while,” said Parson.

More than seven hours later caution tape still covered the parking lot, blocking a handful of other businesses. Kristi Clarke is part owner of a hair salon in the same plaza. “The police officers were at both entrances and had everything blocked off,” said Clarke. “He said you can't come in here the whole center is a crime scene.”

But around 8 a.m., Clarke was cleared to open her doors. Clarke says she's been in business here for six years and she's always felt safe. “There's been no problems here,” said Clarke. “I mean, it’s just a good place to work.”



The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

(© 2017 WMAZ)